Police investigate fatal shooting in East Lake

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are releasing information about a shooting Tuesday evening in East Lake.

It happened in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue after 5 PM.

Witnesses say it happened at Big Daddy’s restaurant.

Officers found 18 year old Jacobreyan Reed sitting in a vehicle with a severe gunshot wound.

Police learned he died at the hospital on Wednesday.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.