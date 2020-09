Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot on Wilcox Boulevard Tuesday night. Police found a 21 year old male suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds at the 3400 block of Wilcox Boulevard shortly before 7:30pm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and police initiated a crime scene investigation.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.