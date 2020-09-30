GPS Soccer Stays Undefeated With 1-0 Win Over Rival Baylor

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
6

Chatttanooga-(WDEF-TV) The GPS soccer team remained perfect on the season Wednesday evening with a 1-0 win over rival Baylor. The match was scoreless at halftime. Early in the second half off a free kick, Kennedy Ball appeared to tap it off the Baylor keeper, and teammate Jessie Salisbury was there to pop in the ricochet to make it 1-0. The Bruisers appeared to score another goal with less than 15 minutes to play off the foot of Sasha Carbone, but GPS was called for off-sides. The Bruisers are now 12-0 on the season.

