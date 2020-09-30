Freddie Freeman Delivers Walk Off Winner in Playoff Opener Against Cincinnati

ATLANTA (AP) – Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in the opener of their NL wild-card series. The Braves won the first game of a postseason series for the first time since 2001. If they wrap up the best-of-three series Thursday, they’ll snap a record-tying streak of 10 straight playoff round losses. What began as a pitching showdown between between Cy Young contenders Trevor Bauer and Max Fried devolved into a strikeout contest. There were 37 in all.

