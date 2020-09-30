Dirt Race at Bristol Apart of 2021 NASCAR Cup Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – NASCAR promised radical changes to the 2021 schedule and it has delivered. There are six road courses on the schedule. There is also the first dirt race for the Cup Series since 1970 and new stops in Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas. Dropped from the lineup were Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway. Michigan, Dover and Texas Motor Speedway all lost one of two Cup Series points races. Atlanta and Darlington each added a second race. The dirt race will be held at Bristol, Tennessee.

