CFC Fall to Oakland 3-2 in NISA Playoff Semifinals

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
8

The CFC’s quest for the NISA Championship came to an end on Wednesday in Detroit as they lost to Oakland 3-2 in the playoff semifinals. Oakland scored twice in the first half to go up 2-0 at the break. Early in the second half, and Ian McGrath had a backwards header off a throw-in to net Chattanooga’s first goal of the evening. Then in the 48th minute, CFC keeper Alec Redington raced out to clear the ball in front of a hard charging Matt Fondy. Redington’s kick ricocheted off Fondy and went in the net to make it a 3-1 contest. In the 77th minute, Chattanooga’s Ryan Marcano scored on a bicycle kick to make it 3-2, and that’s how the match ended.

mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.