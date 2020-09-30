CFC Fall to Oakland 3-2 in NISA Playoff Semifinals

The CFC’s quest for the NISA Championship came to an end on Wednesday in Detroit as they lost to Oakland 3-2 in the playoff semifinals. Oakland scored twice in the first half to go up 2-0 at the break. Early in the second half, and Ian McGrath had a backwards header off a throw-in to net Chattanooga’s first goal of the evening. Then in the 48th minute, CFC keeper Alec Redington raced out to clear the ball in front of a hard charging Matt Fondy. Redington’s kick ricocheted off Fondy and went in the net to make it a 3-1 contest. In the 77th minute, Chattanooga’s Ryan Marcano scored on a bicycle kick to make it 3-2, and that’s how the match ended.

- Advertisement -