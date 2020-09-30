Alabama governor extends pandemic rule requiring face masks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and health officials are extending an order requiring face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

While masks are unpopular among many, health officials say they’ve proven effective at helping control the state’s outbreak of COVID-19.

The rule was set to expire Friday, but the new order means it will continue through Nov. 8.

That includes Election Day and much of the remaining high school and college football seasons.

State associations for hospitals and doctors had urged Ivey to keep the mask requirement in place.