Hamilton County Officials lift Covid-19 Business Restrictions

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced the first steps of the “Tennessee Pledge.” This means that Tennessee is ending all statewide coronavirus restrictions on businesses and gatherings while extending its state of emergency over the pandemic.

Gov. Lee also announced executive order 63 stating Businesses in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will now see all of the COVID-19 restrictions removed – leaving those remaining 6 counties in the hands of their governing health departments.

On Wednesday, Hamilton County Officials announced they will follow Governor Lee’s suggestions in removing Covid-19 restrictions but still stress the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.

“There’s no permanency in any of this. There will be a point in time where we are not wearing masks. There will be a point in time when everything is totally back opened up to normal business but in the meantime respect this virus,” says Mayor Jim Coppinger.

Governor Lee says the Tennessee Pledge’s plan for safe economic recovery is supported by data showing Tennessee’s curve of the coronavirus infections hitting a plateau.

“We continue to encourage the fundamentals of staying home when you are sick, taking a test whenever you can, wearing a mask, and washing your hands.We are 6 months into this pandemic and Tennesseans know how to assess risks. They know how to operate safely and I have every confidence knowing they will do so,” says Governor Bill Lee.

Local small business owners say this decision puts the fate of their businesses back into their hands.

“It’s not someone who doesn’t know about small businesses controlling our small business and thinking they know what we need to do. It’s a very small sense of relief,” says Elizabeth St. Clair, Owner of Charlies BBQ.

“It shows that there is a trust from the authorities to the citizens and local businesses. Obviously safety is still number one and it always has been,” says Brad Emendorfer, Owner of Tazikis.

Hamilton County Officials say the mask mandate will remain in place until October 8th.

Mayor Coppinger says there will be a news conference next Tuesday, October 6th to discuss the future of the mask mandate.

For more information on the executive order click here.