Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – September 29th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): We Have A Beautiful Stretch Of Weather Beginning Wednesday!



Tuesday Morning: Still some clouds, and we’ll see a few periodic showers and a couple of areas of fog expected. Early morning lows area – wide between 51 & 61.

Tuesday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, but a few occasional peeks of sunshine are not out of the question. Overall, just a few “hit & miss” showers and highs only between 64 & 68. Much cooler, considering Monday’s official high was 85 degrees.

Overnight: Still cloudy, but gradual clearing takes places between midnight & daybreak. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40’s. Some fog likely as well, and this will lead to a beautiful day Wednesday.

Wednesday: The mid-week forecast will be hard to beat! Expect sunshine in abundance, dry conditions, hardly any cloud cover whatsoever, and highs in the low & mid 70’s.

Extended Forecast: Lots of sunshine beginning Wednesday, lasting through the upcoming weekend. Highs will remain in the 70’s, and a few of the early morning temperatures will drop in to the low & mid 40’s.

79 & 57 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

