Two deputies killed in morning crash in Georgia

GROVETOWN, Georgia (WDEF) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of two deputies in one wreck this morning.

Deputies Anthony White and Kenny Ingram were in a squad car on I 20 at a maintenance project that was hit by a truck.

The project closed the right lane, but right now, Georgia State Patrol investigators are not sure if it contributed to the crash.

The deputies were on their way to pick up an inmate who was being transferred to the jail.

“These men had a profound sense of duty throughout their distinguished careers with this agency and for us and this county, the loss of these deputies is devastating,” said Sheriff Ted Jackson.