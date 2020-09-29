Tennessee will use new rapid Covid-19 testing for schools

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Tennessee officials this afternoon said how they plan to use the new rapid Covid-19 tests distributed by the Trump administration.

Tennessee should get around 133,000 of the Abbott BinaxNOW tests.

But that number will grow during October and November to two million.

The tests promise to give more reliable results in just 15 minutes.

“It’s good news for us” according to Governor Bill Lee.

He says Tennessee will use the new tests for schools and nursing homes.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey highlighted the benefits of the new test:

— much lower cost

— results in 13-15 minutes, done in the field without machinery.. results are like a home pregnancy test.. you’re positive or negative.

— the swab is not as long as the current tests

— most accurate test yet… 97%