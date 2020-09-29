Smart Shrugs Off Malzahn Comment That UGA Has SEC’s Most Talented Team

By
Rick Nyman
Georgia entertains rival Auburn on Saturday night in Athens. The Dawgs didn’t look sharp in the first half against Arkansas, before putting it together in the second half and winning 37-10. Maybe Auburn coach Gus Malzahn didn’t watch that first half. He says the Dawgs are “the most talented team overall in the SEC”. But Georgia coach Kirby Smart has heard that line before.

Said Smart:”I think you ask somebody the week of the game. The team they’re playing will have the most talent in the league. Then next week that team will have the most talent. Then the next week that team will have the most talent. That’s called coach speak. So thanks Gus. He has the most talent in the SEC himself.”
Reporter:”Now this Saturday against receivers like Seth Williams that looked pretty solid during their game. How big of a worry is that coming into this game?”
Said Smart:”Well they have the most talent in the SEC, so I’m very concerned.”

Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.