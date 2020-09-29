Smart Shrugs Off Malzahn Comment That UGA Has SEC’s Most Talented Team

Georgia entertains rival Auburn on Saturday night in Athens. The Dawgs didn’t look sharp in the first half against Arkansas, before putting it together in the second half and winning 37-10. Maybe Auburn coach Gus Malzahn didn’t watch that first half. He says the Dawgs are “the most talented team overall in the SEC”. But Georgia coach Kirby Smart has heard that line before.

Said Smart:”I think you ask somebody the week of the game. The team they’re playing will have the most talent in the league. Then next week that team will have the most talent. Then the next week that team will have the most talent. That’s called coach speak. So thanks Gus. He has the most talent in the SEC himself.”

Reporter:”Now this Saturday against receivers like Seth Williams that looked pretty solid during their game. How big of a worry is that coming into this game?”

Said Smart:”Well they have the most talent in the SEC, so I’m very concerned.”