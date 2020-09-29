Smart Shrugs Off Malzahn Comment That UGA Has SEC’s Most Talented Team

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
Georgia entertains rival Auburn on Saturday night in Athens. The Dawgs didn’t look sharp in the first half against Arkansas, before putting it together in the second half and winning 37-10. Maybe Auburn coach Gus Malzahn didn’t watch that first half. He says the Dawgs are “the most talented team overall in the SEC”. But Georgia coach Kirby Smart has heard that line before.
Said Smart:”I think you ask somebody the week of the game. The team they’re playing will have the most talent in the league. Then next week that team will have the most talent. Then the next week that team will have the most talent. That’s called coach speak. So thanks Gus. He has the most talent in the SEC himself.”
Reporter:”Now this Saturday against receivers like Seth Williams that looked pretty solid during their game. How big of a worry is that coming into this game?”
Said Smart:”Well they have the most talent in the SEC, so I’m very concerned.”
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.