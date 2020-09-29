Reminder that the Real ID deadline has been pushed back a year

Joeli Poole
Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WDEF) – Before the pandemic hit, the deadline for moving to a Real ID in the U.S. was October First.

Local officials are reminding us that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed that back a year.

So on October 1, 2021, U.S. residents will not be allowed to fly domestically without it, unless they had another accepted form of identification, such as a passport.

Officials say this was done because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think last week we did about 80 real ids at our courthouse office. That is the only place we are able to do that. Of course you can go to the driver test centers out on Bonny Oaks drive or in Red Bank on Dayton Boulevard,” says County Clerk Bill Knowles. 

To receive your Real ID, you’ll need to present three types of documents: proof of citizenship or legal presence, proof of Social Security number, and proof of Tennessee residence.

