Falcons Secondary Takes Another Hit With Darqueze Dennard Going on Injured List

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury. The loss of Dennard for at least three games deals another blow to the Falcons’ depleted secondary. The Falcons were missing two starting defensive backs, safety Ricardo Allen and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, their top draft pick, in Sunday’s loss to Chicago. The team announced Saturday that Terrell has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Kendall Sheffield, another key cornerback, missed his second straight game with a foot injury. The Falcons play at Green Bay on Monday night.

