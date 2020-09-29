Dalton Potter Manhunt gunshot victim recovering well

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA – On September 9th, Eddie Cloer came home to work in his backyard; never expecting to be confronted with manhunt suspect Dalton Potter, who is accused of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s officer.

Cloer was working in his backyard when he heard a noise and felt a sharp pain, that’s when he reached for his gun causing Cloer and Potter to exchange gunfire.

- Advertisement -

Cloer was shot 4 times including once in the head.

Potter was also hit in the head by one of the Cloer’s bullets.

Cloer says even though Potter shot him, He’s thankful the lord spared both of their lives.

“I don’t know if i could live with myself, taking someone’s life. The Good Lord was watching over both of us because he spared his life and mine. The Devil came and he called that day but the Good lord said not today,” says Eddie Cloer, gunshot victim.

Cloer had to be life-flighted to Chattanooga.

His family has since started a gofundme to help cover medical bills.