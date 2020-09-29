Braves Hope to End Playoff Series Misery Against Cincinnati

The Braves recent playoff history has been about as bad as their bullpen history.

But this year, Atlanta’s bullpen was solid, so maybe we’ll see a change in their playoff fortunes as well, as Atlanta starts their best of three wildcard series Wednesday at noon against Cincinnati.

The last time the Braves won a playoff series was 2001.

So what would Atlanta manager Brian Snitker do to end that playoff misery?

Said Snitker:”I’d love to win this series. Not going to sacrifice a child to get it done, but you know what I mean.”

Atlanta’s last playoff game was atrocious.

That 13-1 loss to St. Louis in game 5 of the division series last October.

Said Atlanta first base man Freddie Freeman:”Last year we really thought we should have won that thing, but we just didn’t. Just didn’t happen. There’s a little chip on our shoulders. We all know no one’s really picking us again.”

Will Atlanta’s mega offense by the difference this time around.

They’re second in the majors in batting and home runs.

Said Freeman:”Yeah I mean this offense is from top to bottom, it’s just incredibly hard to navigate.”

Said Snitker:”I mean I can’t say we’re just going to go out and score 8 to 10 runs a game. That’s going to be hard to do. Guys are riding pretty good years, so I like our chances.”

Braves will face the Reds stud pitcher Trevor Bauer, who tried to give Atlanta’s offense a back-handed compliment.

Reporter:”What’s the tougher out? Freddie or Ozuna? He kind of said, ehhh. I respect both, but you can ask me more in detail after we win this series.”

Said Freeman:”You know I definitely heard what he said yesterday, but it’s all in fun. We’re all having a good time.”

Braves send Max Fried to the mound, who is healthy despite hurting his ankle last week. It will be Fried’s first ever playoff start.

Said Fried:”I feeling really confident. Feeling really good right now. As far as rust, I’m not too worried about it.”