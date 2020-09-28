Weather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – September 28th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Some Showers For Monday, & A Big Cool Down Coming!

Monday Afternoon: Increasing clouds, some showers and a couple of thunderstorms expected. Another warm day with highs between 80 & 82. It’ll be breezy as well, with strong Southerly winds, peaking at around 15 – 20 mph, gusting a bit higher in the mountains.

Overnight: Still cloudy, still some rain & thunderstorms, and pretty comfortable temperatures, with lows in the mid 50’s – some mountainous areas could drop into the upper 40’s. And the overnight time frame leading into Tuesday morning, we’ll see some much cooler air rolling in.

Tuesday: Some showers will continue, mainly during the first half of the day, and most of those showers should be ending by mid-morning. Decreasing clouds by Tuesday afternoon and much cooler, with highs only around 65.

Extended Forecast: Lots of sunshine beginning Wednesday, lasting through the upcoming weekend. Highs will remain in the 70’s, and a few of the early morning temperatures will drop in to the low & mid 40’s.

79 & 57 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

