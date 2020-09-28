Walk To End Alzheimers in Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Alzheimer’s Association held its annual walk to end Alzheimer’s event in Dalton Saturday.

This year’s event looked a little different. Instead of holding a group walk, participants walked around their neighborhoods.

The organization also built a promise garden at Burr Performing Arts Park to honor families that are impacted by the disease.

Dan Phillips, the Dalton Walk Manager, says, “Yes this pandemic is bad, it’s tough on a lot of people. At some point, we’re going to have a vaccine, we’re going to open back up and be back to normal. But, alzheimer’s disease is still going to be here and the community of Dalton and the surrounding counties understand that. So, they went to work and they did their fundraisers and they told their stories which is very important.”

The group has raised $33,000.

Their goal is $56,000.