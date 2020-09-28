TECH BYTE: New Game Consoles Out Later This Fall

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you’re a big gamer, there are some pretty exciting new consoles coming out later this fall.

We’re in a new season, and that means new video game consoles to take advantage of, as the temperatures drop, and we spend more time indoors.

You can now pre-order Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S and X consoles. And you better do it soon! They’re already out of stock at most retailers.

Microsoft says the X console is its fastest, most powerful Xbox.

The X may be true 4K gaming, but Microsoft says it should still work with thousands of games from four generations of Xbox.

The price runs at about $500.

You can pay about $200 less for a less powerful, and smaller version of the X console – Xbox Series S.

It’s so small, this is actually the smallest Xbox you can get.

For that reason, there’s no disc drive, so you’ll have to stick with digital downloads for your games.

Both Xbox Series X and S will be available November 10.

If the Xbox isn’t exactly your style, there’s also another new gaming console to choose from – the PlayStation 5.

Sony’s PS5 also comes in two versions, and works with a 4K TV.

The more expensive one at about $500 has a Blu-ray drive. The cheaper console – which is $100 less – only uses digital downloads.

This PlayStation also features exclusive games, like “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.”

It comes out November 12.

If you’re not ready to splurge on the new Xbox or PlayStation just yet, you could always wait a couple more weeks to see what Black Friday deals are out there. Especially on an older version of the console.