Parkridge opens new emergency room in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Parkridge Health System is opening a new emergency room for the area.

Parkridge North ER is at 7402 Lee Highway just off I 75 south of the Bonny Oaks exit.

It opens on Monday, October 5th at 7 AM.

“We’re excited to introduce a new option for emergency medical care to our community,” said Tom Ozburn, president and CEO of Parkridge Health System.

CEO Tomb Ozburn says “Parkridge North is the cornerstone for our future growth in Chattanooga’s northeast corridor, and we are looking forward to expanding access to a wider array of medical services in the rapidly growing area that includes Ooltewah, Collegedale, Apison, East Brainerd and Tyner.”

Parkridge North will be staffed around the clock.

The ER is just the first step for the facility.

Up next is a medical office building for specialty services.