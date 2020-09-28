Judge orders Georgia to have paper pollbook backups

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says every polling place in Georgia must have at least one updated paper backup of the electronic pollbooks that are used to check voters in.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg called the requirement “a limited common sense remedy” to “real and repetitive voting impediments” voters have faced.

Voting integrity activists had asked the judge to order the change, arguing that malfunctioning electronic pollbooks created bottlenecks that resulted in voters waiting in long lines during the primary election in June and runoff election in August.

The electronic pollbooks are part of the new election system the state bought last year from Dominion Voting Systems for more than $100 million.