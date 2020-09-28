Grundy County closes in person classes for two weeks for Covid-19 cases

ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Grundy county school system is on a two-week virtual only schedule due to an “overwhelming number” of positive COVID cases within the schools’ populations.

According to the Grundy County Herald, the district has pledged the time of online learning will be used for cleaning the school facilities.

- Advertisement -

The central office has also called off all after school activities, including the high school’s Homecoming football game originally scheduled for October 2.0.

Actual numbers of students who are positive for the virus were not released.