Food Lion To Go service added at Chickamauga and Dalton stores

SALISBURY, North Carolina (WDEF) – Grocery store pickup options have greatly expanded during the pandemic.

Now Food Lion is adding their “To Go” service to a pair of stores in our area.

The stores are in Chickamauga and Dalton.

How Food Lion To-Go Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To-Go app.

Enter your zip code and select the closest participating store.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to your virtual cart.

Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.

A To-Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until you arrive, then loads it in your car.

Food Lion To-Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.