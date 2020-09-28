Couple patches potholes themselves after County doesn’t

FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – A 76 year old couple took matters into their own hands after complaining to county officials about deep potholes in their community.

After failing to get a response from Jackson County leaders, the Sand Mountain couple bought $100 worth of quickcrete and began patching the holes themselves.

Now they just hope the county will come along on put a layer of asphalt over their patches.

A County Commissioner told WHNT news that it was just a misunderstanding about whether the road needed to be graded.

