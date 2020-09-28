Cause of Sainthood begins in Chattanooga for Father Patrick Ryan

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The campaign to recognize the life of Tennessee priest, Father Patrick Ryan is continuing, and has reached a legitimate stage for the cause of sainthood.

Members of a new diocesan tribunal assembled this morning at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul to lead the inquiry.

- Advertisement -

Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville was in Chattanooga today, for the first session to evaluate the life and virtues of Father Ryan.

“Four Yeas ago, Bishop Stika recognized that Father Ryan essentially gave his life for other people and Bishop Stika thought that was perhaps a Saintly Act.He thought Ryan should be considered by Rome, by the Vatican, by the pope, for Sainthood someday. ”

Father Ryan was assigned to Saints Peter and Paul from 18-72 to 18-78 . He died during the outbreak of Yellow fever.