Whitfield County Railroad Crossing maintenance scheduled for next week

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Whitfield County will be performing routine maintenance on some of the railroad crossings on the CSX line.

The maintenance will begin Monday.

The following railroads will be closed during various parts of the week.

  • Emery St. (Double track), Dalton
  • Morris St. (Double track), Dalton
  • Hawthorne St., Dalton
  • Selvidge St., Dalton
  • Tyler St., Dalton
  • Willow Dale Rd., Dalton
  • Beaver Rd.
  • Lake Katherine Rd.
  • Oak St., Tunnel Hill

The city of Dalton says that detour signs will be posted.

They also suggest that drivers plan for alternate routes.

