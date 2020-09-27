Two shot in East Chattanooga

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people were shot last night in East Chattanooga.

According to CPD, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Rawlings Street.

CPD says that officers responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived on scene, dispatch notified them that two victims arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Both victims are male one is 24 and the other is 16.

Both are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

CPD is still investigating this incident.

mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.