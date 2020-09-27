Two shot in East Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people were shot last night in East Chattanooga.

According to CPD, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Rawlings Street.

CPD says that officers responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived on scene, dispatch notified them that two victims arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Both victims are male one is 24 and the other is 16.

Both are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

CPD is still investigating this incident.