Hamilton County Commissioner says Breonna Taylor verdict should spark change

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
265
Credit: Breonna Taylor Family Photo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton county commissioner Warren Mackey says that the lack of charges in the Breonna Taylor case should spark changes in our own leadership.

Mackey says that as a leader he will work ion getting polices changed like the usage of choke holds and no knock warrants in Hamilton County.

- Advertisement -

“All too many times, we have seen, time and time again where everyday citizens have been hurt and abused by those that are charged with protecting and serving them. As a consequence of that, we are going to have to establish policies that are really going to protect and to serve. We’re going to have to get leadership that’s going to speak out and say that the lives of black people matter”, adds Mackey.

Mackey also charges citizens to hold their elected officials accountable about where they stand on the issue.

Previous articleAnother Falcons collapse: Foles’ 3 TDs lead 30-26 Bears win
Next articleWalk To End Alzheimers in Dalton
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.