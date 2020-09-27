Hamilton County Commissioner says Breonna Taylor verdict should spark change

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton county commissioner Warren Mackey says that the lack of charges in the Breonna Taylor case should spark changes in our own leadership.

Mackey says that as a leader he will work ion getting polices changed like the usage of choke holds and no knock warrants in Hamilton County.

- Advertisement -

“All too many times, we have seen, time and time again where everyday citizens have been hurt and abused by those that are charged with protecting and serving them. As a consequence of that, we are going to have to establish policies that are really going to protect and to serve. We’re going to have to get leadership that’s going to speak out and say that the lives of black people matter”, adds Mackey.

Mackey also charges citizens to hold their elected officials accountable about where they stand on the issue.