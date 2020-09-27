Bennett helps No. 4 Georgia rally past Arkansas 37-10

24 hours after calling for the Hamilton County Election Commission to be investigated, Representative Yusuf Hakeem says Secretary of State Tre Hargett has not contacted him, "What the Secretary of State is doing is disregarding concerns that are being expressed by citizens who pay his salary."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, and No. 4 Georgia rallied to beat Arkansas 37-10 in the season opener for each school. Bennett replaced D’Wan Mathis in the second quarter and finished 20 for 29 for 211 yards. Bennett put the Bulldogs ahead to stay when he tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens and ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 13-10 with 6 minutes left in the third. Feleipe Franks was 19 for 36 for 200 yards and a touchdown in his first start for Arkansas, but the Florida transfer also tossed two interceptions.
