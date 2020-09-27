Another Falcons collapse: Foles’ 3 TDs lead 30-26 Bears win

By
Angela Moryan
-
Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have suffered another historic collapse. Chicago’s Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit for a 30-26 victory. The Bears improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013. The winless Falcons became the first team in NFL history to blow fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in back-to-back games. This one could spell the end for coach Dan Quinn, who desperately needed a good start after two straight losing seasons. Foles had two TD passes overturned by replays and still managed to pull out the win.

