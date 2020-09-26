Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – September 27th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Isolated Showers for Sunday, but a Big Cool Down Coming!

Sunday morning, a few showers will start to develop with light rain with low temperatures near 61. For the afternoon expect only peaks of sunshine with a few showers and downpours. Highs will near the low 80’s.

Monday morning, expect areas of patchy fog especially in higher elevations with a few morning showers. Monday evening, ahead of a cold front, will begin to bring some heavier rain to the region and also knock temperatures down drastically. By Tuesday, temperature highs will be in the low 70’s.

80 & 59 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

