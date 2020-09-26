Tennessee Prep Football Scores

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

PREP FOOTBALL

Adamsville 41, Chester County 9

Alcoa 63, Tyner Academy 7

Anderson County 48, Jefferson County 7

Bledsoe County 35, Sequatchie County 0

Brainerd 60, Austin-East 0

Brentwood Academy def. Florence, Ala., forfeit

CAK 48, Chattanooga Christian 20

Cloudland 42, Sunbright 14

Collierville 20, ECS 10

Covington 47, Ripley 14

Creek Wood 52, Sycamore 19

DCA 35, Grace Baptist 0

David Crockett 40, Sullivan Central 0

East Hickman 55, Cheatham County 21

East Ridge def. Signal Mountain, forfeit

East Robertson 35, Jo Byrns 14

Elizabethton 56, Cherokee 0

Father Ryan 56, Green Hill 0

Fayetteville 20, Richland 6

Grace Christian 41, Silverdale Baptist Academy 13

Greeneville 28, Tennessee 24

Hampton 33, Johnson County 0

Happy Valley 33, Unaka 6

Henry County 62, Kenwood 0

Heritage 29, Seymour 7

Huntland 39, Lookout Valley 0

Independence 35, Hendersonville 23

Jellico 46, North Greene 22

Knoxville Webb 49, Notre Dame 9

Loudon 41, Polk County 7

Maryville 27, Farragut 3

McMinn County 42, Bearden 0

McNairy Central 35, Harding Academy 7

Meigs County 34, McMinn Central 0

Midway 20, Tellico Plains 14

Moore County 21, Eagleville 0

Morristown East 35, Morristown West 28

Northview Academy 49, Union County 14

Oak Ridge 30, Clinton 0

Oakland 56, Rockvale 7

Ooltewah 27, Soddy Daisy 7

Pigeon Forge 34, Sullivan North 0

Powell 1, Knoxville Halls 0

Rhea County 34, Gibbs 27

Riverdale 21, Blackman 14

Rockwood 43, Harriman 2

Rosemark Academy 63, Davidson Academy 7

Sale Creek 56, Pickett County 30

Smyrna 59, Antioch 8

South Doyle 27, Knoxville Carter 11

South Pittsburg def. Red Bank, forfeit

Stewarts Creek 45, Station Camp 7

Stratford 27, Hunters Lane 26

Sullivan South 28, Volunteer 12

Sweetwater 47, Sequoyah 0

Unicoi County 29, Sullivan East 12

Upperman 7, Oneida 0

Walker Valley 47, Cumberland County 7

West Carroll 14, Gibson County 7

West Greene 21, Cosby 0

White House-Heritage 41, Portland 27

William Blount 44, Sevier County 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Avery County, N.C. vs. Cloudland, ccd.

CPA vs. Brentwood, ccd.

Coalfield vs. Gordonsville, ccd.

Dobyns-Bennett vs. Daniel Boone, ccd.

Hillwood vs. Goodpasture, ccd.

Marion County vs. Hubbard, Ala., ccd.

Science Hill vs. Knoxville Catholic, ccd.

