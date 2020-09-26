Tennessee Prep Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Adamsville 41, Chester County 9
Alcoa 63, Tyner Academy 7
Anderson County 48, Jefferson County 7
Bledsoe County 35, Sequatchie County 0
Brainerd 60, Austin-East 0
Brentwood Academy def. Florence, Ala., forfeit
CAK 48, Chattanooga Christian 20
Cloudland 42, Sunbright 14
Collierville 20, ECS 10
Covington 47, Ripley 14
Creek Wood 52, Sycamore 19
DCA 35, Grace Baptist 0
David Crockett 40, Sullivan Central 0
East Hickman 55, Cheatham County 21
East Ridge def. Signal Mountain, forfeit
East Robertson 35, Jo Byrns 14
Elizabethton 56, Cherokee 0
Father Ryan 56, Green Hill 0
Fayetteville 20, Richland 6
Grace Christian 41, Silverdale Baptist Academy 13
Greeneville 28, Tennessee 24
Hampton 33, Johnson County 0
Happy Valley 33, Unaka 6
Henry County 62, Kenwood 0
Heritage 29, Seymour 7
Huntland 39, Lookout Valley 0
Independence 35, Hendersonville 23
Jellico 46, North Greene 22
Knoxville Webb 49, Notre Dame 9
Loudon 41, Polk County 7
Maryville 27, Farragut 3
McMinn County 42, Bearden 0
McNairy Central 35, Harding Academy 7
Meigs County 34, McMinn Central 0
Midway 20, Tellico Plains 14
Moore County 21, Eagleville 0
Morristown East 35, Morristown West 28
Northview Academy 49, Union County 14
Oak Ridge 30, Clinton 0
Oakland 56, Rockvale 7
Ooltewah 27, Soddy Daisy 7
Pigeon Forge 34, Sullivan North 0
Powell 1, Knoxville Halls 0
Rhea County 34, Gibbs 27
Riverdale 21, Blackman 14
Rockwood 43, Harriman 2
Rosemark Academy 63, Davidson Academy 7
Sale Creek 56, Pickett County 30
Smyrna 59, Antioch 8
South Doyle 27, Knoxville Carter 11
South Pittsburg def. Red Bank, forfeit
Stewarts Creek 45, Station Camp 7
Stratford 27, Hunters Lane 26
Sullivan South 28, Volunteer 12
Sweetwater 47, Sequoyah 0
Unicoi County 29, Sullivan East 12
Upperman 7, Oneida 0
Walker Valley 47, Cumberland County 7
West Carroll 14, Gibson County 7
West Greene 21, Cosby 0
White House-Heritage 41, Portland 27
William Blount 44, Sevier County 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Avery County, N.C. vs. Cloudland, ccd.
CPA vs. Brentwood, ccd.
Coalfield vs. Gordonsville, ccd.
Dobyns-Bennett vs. Daniel Boone, ccd.
Hillwood vs. Goodpasture, ccd.
Marion County vs. Hubbard, Ala., ccd.
Science Hill vs. Knoxville Catholic, ccd.