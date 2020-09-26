Mt. Canaan and Blue Cross Blue Shield host 6th annual flu vaccine drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Tennessee hosted their sixth annual flu vaccine drive at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church today.

The church says that they host this event every year to help keep residents healthy.

According to Blue Cross, they administered 280 vaccines today.

Blue Cross says that since flu season is approaching during a pandemic, it is very important to pay attention to CDC guidelines.

Quetta Pipkin, a Blue Cross Blue Shield community partner says, “According to the CDC, it is important for adults and children, 6 years old and over to receive their flu vaccination and getting the vaccine protects yourself and the people around you.”

Christin McWhorther, with Mt. Canaan Baptist church, says, “This drive thru flu clinic is just one way that we want to try to be a service to this community, to make sure that they have access to health resources that they may not normally have access to and that is why it is really important for us to be here.”

Mount Canaan will be hosting a National Drug Take Back and a shred it event at a later date.