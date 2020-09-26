Freeman Homers in the 11th Inning to Give Braves 8-7 Win Over Boston

ATLANTA (AP) – Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer to lead off the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 8-7 to clinch the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs. Freeman’s homer to left-center off Jeffrey Springs drove in Ender Inciarte, who was placed on second base to open the inning. The blast bolstered Freeman’s case for the NL MVP Award. Alex Verdugo’s sacrifice fly drove in Rafael Devers in the top of the 11th, giving Boston a 7-6 lead. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with the longest homer in the majors this season. It traveled 495 feet to left field.

