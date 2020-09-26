Freeman Homers in the 11th Inning to Give Braves 8-7 Win Over Boston

24 hours after calling for the Hamilton County Election Commission to be investigated, Representative Yusuf Hakeem says Secretary of State Tre Hargett has not contacted him, "What the Secretary of State is doing is disregarding concerns that are being expressed by citizens who pay his salary."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
24 hours after calling for the Hamilton County Election Commission to be investigated, Representative Yusuf Hakeem says Secretary of State Tre Hargett has not contacted him, "What the Secretary of State is doing is disregarding concerns that are being expressed by citizens who pay his salary."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
ATLANTA (AP) – Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer to lead off the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 8-7 to clinch the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs. Freeman’s homer to left-center off Jeffrey Springs drove in Ender Inciarte, who was placed on second base to open the inning. The blast bolstered Freeman’s case for the NL MVP Award. Alex Verdugo’s sacrifice fly drove in Rafael Devers in the top of the 11th, giving Boston a 7-6 lead. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with the longest homer in the majors this season. It traveled 495 feet to left field.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.