Deadly microbe water warning lifted for all but 1 Texas city

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (AP) – Texas officials have lifted a warning for all but one Houston-area community to stop using tap water because it might be tainted with a deadly brain-eating microbe. That step came Saturday. But the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality warned the Brazosport Water Authority late Friday of the potential contamination of its water supply by naegleria fowleri. The authority initially warned eight communities not to use tap water for any reason except to flush toilets, but it lifted that warning Saturday for every one but Lake Jackson. The city of more than 27,000 residents is the site of the authority’s water treatment plant.

- Advertisement -