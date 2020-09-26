Chattanooga Mocs Open Fall Football Practice

Rick Nyman
It’s college football Saturday in the SEC, but it’s still only college football practice for the Chattanooga Mocs.

They held their first practice session of fall camp on Friday. Remember they only play one game this fall. The Mocs will practice for about a month before visiting Western Kentucky on October 24th. Since Chattanooga is playing just one game, head coach Rusty Wright admits he may try to play more guys than normal.

Said Wright:”We’re going to go up there and try to give ourselves an opportunity to win for sure, but we’re going to look at some guys a little differently and try to get some guys in some situations. Just to see how they react. See how they’ll be. And see if they’re ready or not ready and do some other things that way for sure.”
Added quarterback Drayton Arnold:”Hey. We’re playing one. That’s the way we got to look at it. We’re optimistic about it. And we’re playing one game. So every day out here is a game day for us, and that’s what we’re going to treat it like so.”

Rick Nyman
