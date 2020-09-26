Bear sighting in downtown Chattanooga; ends badly for bear

24 hours after calling for the Hamilton County Election Commission to be investigated, Representative Yusuf Hakeem says Secretary of State Tre Hargett has not contacted him, "What the Secretary of State is doing is disregarding concerns that are being expressed by citizens who pay his salary."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
24 hours after calling for the Hamilton County Election Commission to be investigated, Representative Yusuf Hakeem says Secretary of State Tre Hargett has not contacted him, "What the Secretary of State is doing is disregarding concerns that are being expressed by citizens who pay his salary."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."