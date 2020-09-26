Bear sighting in downtown Chattanooga; ends badly for bear

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- An unusual bear sighting in downtown Chattanooga ended very sadly today.

According to the TWRA, the bear that was spotted at multiple locations Saturday afternoon had to be euthanized.

The TWRA says that this particular bear had been previously tagged by agents.

Which means it has been relocated before or the bear has had a negative interaction with humans.

The TWRA says that the bear was unhealthy and highly stressed which poses a public threat.

A sad ending for all.