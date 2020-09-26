Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court nominee, is Scalia’s heir

CHICAGO (AP) – President Donald Trump’s pick to the U.S. Supreme Court says she is “mindful” she would be taking the seat vacated by the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Speaking moments after President Donald Trump nominated her to the high court Saturday, Amy Coney Barrett paid homage to the late justice. Barrett is a polar opposite of Ginsburg when it comes to judicial philosophy. Barrett hailed conservative former Justice Antonin Scalia as her mentor. But she called Ginsburg a justice of “enormous talent and consequence” and praised Ginsburg as a trailblazer for women’s rights, saying Ginsburg “not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them.”

By MICHAEL TARM

- Advertisement -

AP Legal Affairs Writer