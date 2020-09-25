Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – September 25th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lots of Leftover Moisture from Beta Friday!

This Morning: Plenty of clouds, plenty of fog, and a few light, scattered showers as we begin this Friday, September 25. The rain will taper off as we head through the morning. Low temperatures don’t vary a great deal – area wide, everyone is between 60 & 65 degrees.

This Afternoon: As Beta continues clearing out during the day, but will leave lots of leftover moisture. Expect cloudy conditions and isolated showers are possible throughout the afternoon, and that dries out by the early tonight. Temperatures will be much warmer near the mid to upper 70’s. Thursday’s high temperature only hit 66, and for Thursday, we only had a 4 degree spread: Early Morning it was 62.

This Weekend: Basically, drier and warmer weekend ahead with temperatures in the low 80’s. A few showers may pop up, but not until late Sunday, if then. Also – expect a BIG cooling trend for late next week and into next weekend.

80 & 59 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

