Tennessee prosecutors at odds over abortion law enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor says he won’t enforce a new law that requires abortion providers to tell their patients it may be possible to reverse the action of abortion medication half-way through the procedure.

In a Thursday filing, Davidson County District Attorney General Glenn Funk wrote that he doesn’t believe the law is constitutional and doesn’t intend to enforce it.

Doctors who don’t comply could face felony charges, fines and lawsuits.

Several abortion clinics are suing over the new law, which goes into effect Oct. 1.

They claim the idea that abortions can be reversed has no basis in medical science.

A district attorney purposefully disregarding current, duly enacted laws by the legislature is a grave matter that… Posted by Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday, September 24, 2020