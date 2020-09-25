Search continues Friday for Adam Lemons

CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – Volunteers searched the Chickamauga Battlefield this morning for Adam Lemons.

He’s been missing since Sunday night.

Four search teams of about 30 people combed through hundreds of yards in the woods.

Lemons’ family says he was last seen in his vehicle near this area three times Sunday night.

It’s the only lead they have at this time.

His wife says his credit and debit cards haven’t been used since he was last seen.

Although the family is concerned, Adam’s stepfather is hoping he isn’t found in the woods.

“Honestly, yes cuz of.. if he’s not in the park last place that we saw him, his car’s not found he could still be with his car regardless of where that is.”

There is currently a $5,000 reward for anyone who finds Adam Lemons.

If you have seen him, please call local law enforcement or Chattanooga Police.