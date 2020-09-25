Rep. Hakeem Recommends Changes to Election Policies in Hamilton Co.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- 24 hours after calling for the Hamilton County Election Commission to be investigated, Representative Yusuf Hakeem says Secretary of State Tre Hargett has not contacted him, “What the Secretary of State is doing is disregarding concerns that are being expressed by citizens who pay his salary.”

Hamilton County Commissioner Dr. Warren Mackey says Election Administrator Kerry Steel leave of absence is in part tied to poor practices at the ballot box, “I don’t believe for a moment that the only thing that was going on in that election..has to do with the treatment of people in that office. There may be something about the election itself. Are we going to have a good and fair election?”

The Secretary of State’s Office responded in a statement today saying “Secretary Hargett will be providing a letter seeking more specific information from Rep. Hakeem.”

Representative Hakeem tells News 12 that he would like to see a third party involved in the election process in Hamilton County.

“I think you do need independent eyes. I think it’s inappropriate to have the election commission locally to investigate itself.”