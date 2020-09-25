Halloween Safety Guidelines

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Traditional ways of celebrating Halloween are considerably more frightful than usual this year, because now they bring the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Accordingly, the CDC has issued new guidelines on how to celebrate Halloween safely this year.

No big surprise: Classic door-to-door trick-or-treating and crowded costume parties are not recommended.

Low risk activities such as pumpkin carving with family members or virtual costume contests are okay.”

An Infectious Disease Doctor says parents should not ignore health experts recommendations-just because children are less susceptible to the Coronavirus.

“The problem is, it’s not zero. They are less susceptible but they still can get sick. You would hate to be one of those rare severely ill young children.The other issue is even if they get infected and don’t get sick they can introduce back into their households,” Mark Anderson, CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Doctor.

Officials want to remind halloween enthusiasts that a costume mask does not replace a protective face covering.

“The Halloween masks are made out of a different material and sometimes that can be a plastic material. That is not going to keep in the respiratory droplets like a cloth mask would. Also, do not wear a costume mask on top of a cloth one. That makes it very difficult to breathe,” says Carleena Angwin, Hamilton County Health Department.

Officials encourage people to be creative and make the cloth mask look like a part of their costume.

Although the way in which we celebrate may be different this pandemic Halloween, one thing is certain- 2020 costumes won’t disappoint.