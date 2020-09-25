City of Chattanooga buildings reopening next week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga takes a step back to normalcy next week.

Mayor Andy Berke has signed an Executive Order to reopen City Hall, the Development Resource Center and Chattanooga Library branches to the public.

Masks will be required (they will provide them if needed).

But the city’s Youth and Family Development Centers will remain closed to the public for awhile longer.

However, five of them continue to operate as Virtual learning Centers for Hamilton County students who are enrolled in the At Home program. (learn more here)

The Avondale Library Branch will remain closed since it shares the YFD Center space.

The other Library branches will only offer a limited use of computers… book checkout will remain a curbside service.