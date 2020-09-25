Anti-Human Trafficking Organization receives grant from Dept. Of Justice

Joeli Poole
CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – A Cleveland non profit that works to combat human trafficking has been awarded a grant from the Department of Justice.

Willowbend Farms has been awarded over $700 hundred thousand dollars to continue to fight against sex trafficking in our area.

The organization is planning on opening a Human Trafficking Emergency Response Center, the first of its kind in our area. 

“This is going to allow us to have a more responsive behavior towards helping someone instead of a reactive behavior where we need to contact someone to see if a domestic violence shelter has something open. This takes us completely out of reactive mode, allows us to respond so we will be able to take someone to a secure location immediately,” says Sarah McKinnis, Founder of Willowbend Farms.

If you suspect human trafficking report it to the police immediately. If you see something say something. 

(888) 373-7888

National Human Trafficking Hotline

SMS: 233733 (Text “HELP” or “INFO”)
Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week

 

 

