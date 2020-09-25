Anti-Human Trafficking Organization receives grant from Dept. Of Justice

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – A Cleveland non profit that works to combat human trafficking has been awarded a grant from the Department of Justice.
Willowbend Farms has been awarded over $700 hundred thousand dollars to continue to fight against sex trafficking in our area.
The organization is planning on opening a Human Trafficking Emergency Response Center, the first of its kind in our area.
“This is going to allow us to have a more responsive behavior towards helping someone instead of a reactive behavior where we need to contact someone to see if a domestic violence shelter has something open. This takes us completely out of reactive mode, allows us to respond so we will be able to take someone to a secure location immediately,” says Sarah McKinnis, Founder of Willowbend Farms.
If you suspect human trafficking report it to the police immediately. If you see something say something.
(888) 373-7888
National Human Trafficking Hotline
SMS: 233733 (Text “HELP” or “INFO”)
Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week
Anytime. Anywhere.
