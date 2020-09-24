Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – September 24th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Remnants Of Beta Could Cause Flooding in the Tennessee Valley!

The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta have arrived and are forecasted to bring heavy rainfall along with it. Showers will continue into Thursday morning with temperatures mild in the low 60’s. Steady light rainfall will start to become heavier towards the late afternoon. Because of this, high temperatures will likely not make it past 70, and winds will gust upwards of 20 mph so have that jacket on hand. Thursday evening will likely bring the heaviest rainfall of 1-3” of rain possible. Areas including Chattanooga and eastward are under flood areal watches until Friday 1 AM. Try to avoid any low lying areas and runoffs that could possibly flood. No severe weather is expected, however be weather aware.

Beta clears out during Friday morning, but will leave lots of leftover moisture. Expect cloudy conditions and isolated showers throughout the afternoon that dries out by the early night. Temperatures will be much warmer near the mid to upper 70’s.

A drier and warmer weekend ahead with temperatures in the low 80’s.

81 & 59 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

