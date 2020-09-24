Vols get ready for Gamecocks in season opener Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WDEF) — It’s been almost nine months since we’ve seen the Vols on the gridiron. But the wait is over Saturday as Tennessee travels to South Carolina to kick the long-awaited 20-20 season.

“We got Tennessee here Saturday night. William’s Bryce Stadium, 7:30 kick on the SEC Network. I’m going to say that again, because that feels kind of good to say. We got Tennessee here, 7:30 Saturday night. William’s Bryce Stadium,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp opened his press conference this week.

“I’m ready. I’m ready, to be honest,” Vols linebacker Henry To’To said. “I’m not going to lie to you. I’m ready to hit somebody that’s not wearing orange.

That’s all the needs to be said really afer the longest fall camp ever thanks to the COVID delays.

“I’ll say it before, there’s no handbook for what we just went through,” Muschamp said. “There’s been a lot of gymnastics involved. We’ve had players that have been contract case quarantined for 14 days. We’ve actually had two young players that have been contract traced for 28 days of teh 40 day camp.”

Tennessee had 44 players miss camp at one point, which has Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt worried about one aspect of the game.

“Then you throw in special teams, which for us has probably been a huge point of emphasis just for the fact that we’ve had so many guys that have not been able to participate in practice and we’ve had to bounce guys around,” Coach Pruitt said.

South Carolina has revamped their offense under new coordinator Mike Bobo, the former Georgia Bulldog coordinator.

“A guy that I’ve worked with before, who I feel like is one of the best offensive minds in football,” Pruitt said.

The Vols hope to see un uptick on offense in the second year of offensive coordinator Jim chaney. His return should benefit quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

“He’s got to have a lot more confidence heading into this season as opposed to maybe the previous season, just because the terminology is the same, the people around him is the same,” Pruitt said.