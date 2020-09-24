Virtual Learning Centers help gets do their school work virtually

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The city of Chattanooga is bridging the gap by offering virtual learning centers.

They offer students free internet access, and a safe learning environment.

Students are supervised doing their schoolwork virtually, taking the pressure off of parents.

Councilman Anthony Byrd says this can be an effective tool to battle the learning loss.

“So by being here at these virtual learning center, it’s going to help give you those wrap around services to give that kid the extract support they need. Then you don’t see those learning losses, you see kids growing and you see kids go, ‘Hey, if I’m here I can get a little bit more help.”

Several of the Youth and Family Development Centers will be hosting the virtual learning centers from eight to five Monday through Friday.