Parkway Pourhouse hosts Vols, Titans Watch Parties

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — ATTENTION ALL TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS AND TITANS FANS! SEC football starts this weekend, and ChattTenn Sports is partnering with Parkway Pourhouse to host two watch parties for a sports-filled weekend. Below is the official press release with all the details.

Parkway Pourhouse is upholding Hamilton County COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are required. Groups cannot be larger than 10 at a table. Seating will allow for social distancing, and gathering in groups is not allowed.

ATTN: Chattanooga #Vols fans 🚨 Everything you need to know for @Vol_Football's season opener: 👿: @GamecockFB

⏰: 7:30p EST

📺: SECN

👀📣🍔🍻: Parkway Pourhouse

Saturday’s Vols Watch Party begins at 6:30 p.m. with the game kicking at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, social hour begins at noon, an hour before the Titans play for a 3-0 record against the Vikings.

Watch News 12 Now at 11 Saturday and Sunday night for complete recaps of both games.

It’s football time in Tennessee! Local fan groups created by ChattTenn Sports has two opportunities to share in your fandom for the Vols and Titans. Both events are hosted at Parkway Pourhouse and will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Saturday marks the return of the Volunteers to the gridiron. Neyland Stadium may not be hosting fans but you can still enjoy the excitement with the Chattanooga Vols Fans! Click below for all the details. 7:30 PM kick-off.

Sunday the Titans try to go 3-0 against the Vikings! Join the Chattanooga Titans Fans for a stadium like atmosphere to cheer on the Titans. Click below for more details. 1 PM kick-off.