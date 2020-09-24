Parkway Pourhouse hosts Vols, Titans Watch Parties

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — ATTENTION ALL TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS AND TITANS FANS! SEC football starts this weekend, and ChattTenn Sports is partnering with Parkway Pourhouse to host two watch parties for a sports-filled weekend. Below is the official press release with all the details.

Parkway Pourhouse is upholding Hamilton County COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are required. Groups cannot be larger than 10 at a table. Seating will allow for social distancing, and gathering in groups is not allowed.

- Advertisement -

Saturday’s Vols Watch Party begins at 6:30 p.m. with the game kicking at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, social hour begins at noon, an hour before the Titans play for a 3-0 record against the Vikings.

Watch News 12 Now at 11 Saturday and Sunday night for complete recaps of both games.

Press release:

It’s football time in Tennessee! Local fan groups created by ChattTenn Sports has two opportunities to share in your fandom for the Vols and Titans. Both events are hosted at Parkway Pourhouse and will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Saturday marks the return of the Volunteers to the gridiron. Neyland Stadium may not be hosting fans but you can still enjoy the excitement with the Chattanooga Vols Fans! Click below for all the details. 7:30 PM kick-off.

Sunday the Titans try to go 3-0 against the Vikings! Join the Chattanooga Titans Fans for a stadium like atmosphere to cheer on the Titans. Click below for more details. 1 PM kick-off.

Previous articleTennessee forms commission to halt invasive Asian carp
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."