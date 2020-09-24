Judge won’t halt Tennessee ban on giving out mail vote form

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge will not block a Tennessee law that makes it a felony for anyone other than election officials to distribute absentee ballot applications.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson in Nashville came down late Wednesday.

Richardson determined that the law doesn’t restrict First Amendment speech at all.

The judge wrote that if people think the law is too broad, enforced too harshly, or out of step with the Internet era, they should try to lobby lawmakers to change or repeal the law.

Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office applauded the decision.